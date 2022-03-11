Marjorie Taylor Greene And Alex Jones Spew Another Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) this week joined broadcaster Alex Jones to discuss a conspiracy theory called the "Great Reset" which he believes is trying to cause a "90% population reduction by 2030."

During his broadcast on Tuesday, Jones told Greene that he expects a nuclear war to "breakout" in the coming days as a part of the "Great Reset."

According to BBC News, the Great Reset became popular among conspiracy theorists after a video with that title was presented at the annual Davos summit in 2020. Believers of the theory say that capitalists are trying to impose socialism on the world.

"They want to get to 90% population reduction by 2030," Jones said. "That's the official goal and they're implementing everything they can. They think you're dumb and will think the breakdown of civilization and the energy prices exploding and the food prices exploding and all the hyperinflation is because of [Russian President Vladimir Putin], not because of the Great Reset, not because of [Dr. Anthony Fauci]."

"You're up there in the belly of the beast," he said to Greene. "And so few members of Congress address what we're facing, this global Great Reset. Thank God you're there but the quicker people understand what we're facing -- Glenn Beck is getting it, Tucker Carlson gets it, now Joe Rogan gets it. How are we ever going to beat this globalist corporate takeover that wants to make us poor to control us if people don't know even that they exist?"

Greene, however, insisted that people are aware of the conspiracy theory.

"I always give people a lot more credit," she explained. "Even if they don't know the word 'the Great Reset,' they know something is wrong. And they know that our government is failing them."

"So I always give credit to the people," Greene added. "Even though they may not know the name, they know what's going on."