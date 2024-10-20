Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Dominion Machines Of Flipping Votes

Greene was back at spreading the claim on Friday, sharing a social media post from a self-described GOP voter who claimed they voted early for her and former President Donald Trump had their vote switched to the Democrats after they received a paper copy of the ballot. Greene told Jones:

So, Whitfield County, someone posted up that when they went to vote in Whitfield County here in Georgia’s 14th district – now remember, we’re a swing state and we need everyone to vote in my district – and so they went to vote, and we have the Dominion machines. And you mark – you go through and you mark president, you mark, you know for Congress – that would be me. You vote – and they marked Donald Trump, and they marked who they were voting for the rest of the way down their ballot on the machine.

When they were finished, the machine prints their ballot, a paper copy, a printed copy, and each voter has to review that printed copy to make sure it has selected the candidates that they want to vote for.

And so when this voter printed their ballot and they looked, it had changed. It was not Donald Trump, it was not me, and it was not the other ones they had voted for. It had switched. And so they went up to one of the election workers and they said, “Here’s the problem, the machine switched it and my printed ballot – I did not vote for these people.” So they had to start over and it went through several times and it kept on making the same error.

It kept on switching the votes. And so, this is something we are just starting to look into today because I just found out about it this morning before I came on your show today. But we will be following up and I will be talking to election workers and officials here in the district in making sure that this happens, that these ballots are correct because that’s extremely concerning. It sounds similar to what we heard in 2020. But there’s other things that I’m concerned about, Alex.