Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Dominion Machines Of Flipping Votes

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Alex Jones look like they're begging for another lawsuit from Dominion. Greene made an appearance on this Friday's InfoWars and was once again spreading conspiracy theories:
Marge Greene went on Alex Jones's show today and claimed that a friend of hers just reported that they had their votes "flipped" by Dominion voting machines when they voted early in her Georgia district off of Trump and Greene.
The false conspiracies that led Dominion to sue Fox, Newsmax, Mike Lindell, Gateway Pundit, Rudy Giuliani and others are apparently now being revived by Greene. The conspiracy originated with Sidney Powell, who announced at a press conference after the 2020 election that people in Venezuela and Italy were "flipping" vote totals inside Dominion machines remotely. They had zero evidence for the claim but ran with it anyway. Almost all the lawsuits have been settled in Dominion's favor.
But that isn't going to stop Marge.
Here's more on the back and forth from Mediaite:
Greene was back at spreading the claim on Friday, sharing a social media post from a self-described GOP voter who claimed they voted early for her and former President Donald Trump had their vote switched to the Democrats after they received a paper copy of the ballot. Greene told Jones:
So, Whitfield County, someone posted up that when they went to vote in Whitfield County here in Georgia’s 14th district – now remember, we’re a swing state and we need everyone to vote in my district – and so they went to vote, and we have the Dominion machines. And you mark – you go through and you mark president, you mark, you know for Congress – that would be me. You vote – and they marked Donald Trump, and they marked who they were voting for the rest of the way down their ballot on the machine.
When they were finished, the machine prints their ballot, a paper copy, a printed copy, and each voter has to review that printed copy to make sure it has selected the candidates that they want to vote for.
And so when this voter printed their ballot and they looked, it had changed. It was not Donald Trump, it was not me, and it was not the other ones they had voted for. It had switched. And so they went up to one of the election workers and they said, “Here’s the problem, the machine switched it and my printed ballot – I did not vote for these people.” So they had to start over and it went through several times and it kept on making the same error.
It kept on switching the votes. And so, this is something we are just starting to look into today because I just found out about it this morning before I came on your show today. But we will be following up and I will be talking to election workers and officials here in the district in making sure that this happens, that these ballots are correct because that’s extremely concerning. It sounds similar to what we heard in 2020. But there’s other things that I’m concerned about, Alex.
Greene went on to state she had “concerns” that battleground states that had not “fixed” their election infrastructures could unfairly flip the election to Vice President Kamala Harris.
UPDATE: And it appears Greene has gotten Dominion's attention, along with Musk:
Dominion Voting Systems released a pointed statement Saturday following remarks from billionaire Elon Musk and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), who have reiterated debunked conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen from Republican nominee Donald Trump.
The electronic voting machine company reached a record-breaking settlement last year after suing Fox News for spreading disproven claims that its machines had facilitated ballot fraud in 2020. Dominion said Saturday that it is “closely monitoring claims around the 2024 election” that echo those allegations.
“We strongly encourage people to rely upon verified, credible sources of election information - sources that can explain the many layers of physical, operational, and technical safeguards that exist to protect the integrity of our elections,” Dominion wrote in its statement.
“We remain fully prepared to defend our company and our customers against lies, and to seek accountability from those who spread them,” the company added.