Marge Tells Infowars J6 Had 'A Lot Of Beautiful People'

Marjorie Taylor Greene told Alex Jones that what happened on January 6, was really the coming together of a lot of beautiful people who had a wonderful time at the US Capitol.

This interview is like Ted Bundy and Aileen Wuornos coming together to say they never murdered anybody, it was law enforcement that set them up.

"You know what happened on January 6, Alex?" Greene said.

She continued, "There were a lot of beautiful people that had a wonderful time there and they never want to talk about that."

"The only want to show the small amount of rioting happened. They don't want to talk about Ashley Babbitt being shot. they don't want to talk about the woman that was trampled in the tunnel."

"I've seen the video, " Alex Jones said off-camera, "That was horrible."

Jones said out of a million people, "A very small group go in, most of them waved in by police."

Jones equated a Lakers championship celebration in Los Angeles with crazed Trump supporters hunting Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi while putting up a gallows.

Lakers fans weren't trying to hang Lebron James or Magic Johnson, idgit

Alex Jones was playing very calm video from January 6 which was supposed to illustrate what happened that day.

Of course Alex Jones, Fox News, Newsmax etc, never show the real thing.

Greene then gives the most ridiculous excuse for the thousands of people blasting their way into the US Capitol.

"You know most of the people that were there that day. That was their first time at the Capitol. They didn't know there was a certain line they weren't supposed to cross. They had no idea they were supposed to stay behind the barrier," Greene claimed.

I guess these nice people thought murdering US Capitol police was all part of the Trump day spectacle.

In other words, Trump supporters were too stupid to recognize an assault on the US Capitol.

Another QAnon bogey man is Ray Epps, so she was sure to blame the rioting on him.

And of course like Rudy Giuliani or Greene Greene claimed it was only FBI informants that caused the insurrection.

They are like two violent mental patients in a lock-down facility calling everyone else crazy.