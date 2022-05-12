Marge Votes Against Ukrainian Aid Because 'Baby Formula'

Gotta agree with Dan Crenshaw on this one: the Georgia QAnon congresswoman is still trying to get on Russian state television.
By John AmatoMay 12, 2022

QAnon "Klan Mom" Marjorie Taylor Greene told the former convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza on his podcast (yeah) that she voted against aid for Ukraine because of baby formula.

Greene has been a severe critic of any U.S. help going to Ukraine since the illegal invasion by Russia began.

"We are failing country," she said.

So much for America is the greatest country in the world.

Greene whined about the southern border and then used COVID supply chain issues to defend her "no" vote.

"And we have a baby formula crisis that's happening right now," Greene cried.

Rep. Greene's claims have nothing to do with stopping a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The aid package passed the House easily on a huge bipartisan margin at 368-57, that left her as an outcast in her own party.

Giving aid and comfort to Russia, Marge barked that giving Ukraine 40 billion dollars was insane. The US can do many things at one time, including sending monies to Ukraine for weapons, food, etc...

Putin would be proud of Marge's latest rant.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw took the same view we did.

