Full Frontal Christmas Special: ICE Raids The Nativity

TBS and Full Frontal are using their commercial-free Christmas Special (airing December 19 at 10:30 Eastern) to raise money for separated migrant families via KIND's Family Separation Response Team. The show's press release goes like this:

Catholic middle school graduate Samantha Bee and TBS are pleased to announce Full Frontal with Samantha Bee’s holiday special “Christmas on I.C.E.”! Christmas is a time for all families to be together. And so is every other day.

Join Samantha Bee for a less-godless-than-the-usual-liberal Christmas variety spectacular with all the traditional trimmings: music, laughter, joy, deep rage that the administration is separating migrant families, and gingerbread. And did we mention that the whole thing is on ice? Your move, John Legend! But also, good tidings to you.

"Personally I don't buy that Jesus was a Capricorn," says Bee. "But I still love Christmas and hope that my ice dancing brings the much-needed joy that this world needs—it’ll make this sprained ankle totally worth it."

Bee will be joined at New York’s historic PlayStation Theater by special guests including skating superstar and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon. "I did not see her skate before I agreed to this,” said Rippon. “Can I still back out?" No Adam, you cannot.

In addition to a special kick-ass set inspired by the First Lady’s world-famous 2017 Christmas video, Samantha has roped in her fashion friends at Opening Ceremony to create a capsule collection of merchandise for viewers at home.