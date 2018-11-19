Joyce Vance Explains Why It's Likely That Mueller Will Subpoena Trump

Stephanie Ruehl asked former prosecutor Joyce Vance about Trump's insistence on supplying written answers to the Mueller investigation.

"Will Mueller be satisfied with written answers, or is a subpoena still a big possibility?" she asked Vance.

"I think it's very unlikely that Mueller is looking at this as an exercise that he's satisfied at the end of. He'll get written answers -- no prosecutor really wants that from a witness," Vance said.

"What prosecutors value is a questioning process, where you can clarify and dig deeper into details. But one negative for the president is that while this process is still ongoing, assuming Mueller isn't satisfied and is contemplating partial answers and a subpoena, there's really no possibility of ending the investigation without this process of questioning the president coming to a conclusion.

"Mueller will have the additional argument to make, that this investigation is still in process."

Former U.S. attorney Rudy Giuliani knows that. So what if Trump team's insistence on responding in writing is more than just a simple attempt to avoid indictments?

Maybe this is really a strategy to control the timing of eventual indictments. After all, that's what Richard Nixon did, and it gave him enough space to win reelection by a landslide. Just sayin'!