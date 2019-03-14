Top Mueller Prosecutor Andrew Weismann Is Leaving The Investigation

In a little "oh, by the way" moment, Ken Delanian mentioned that top Mueller prosecutor Andrew Weismann, who built the case against Paul Manafort, is leaving the investigation:

"But New York has a tougher standard of double jeopardy. Nonetheless, the Manhattan district attorney believes he'll prevail," Delanian said.

"Also these state charges, I think, loom larger in importance today because we're learning the top prosecutor in the Manafort case, Mueller's top prosecutor, is leaving his office."

"How should we interpret Weismann leaving?" Stephanie Ruehl asked.

"It's the latest sign the Mueller investigation is reaching its end. But what that doesn't mean is that the criminal investigations into Donald Trump and the people around him are at an end. This New York case is a great example of that. There's also a couple of pending investigations in the Southern District of New York. On the Russia question, Robert Mueller's wrapping up and we expect a report from Mueller to go to the Department of Justice, really any day now," Delanian said.