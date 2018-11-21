Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Mayflower Compact Was The Beginning Of American Democracy, And Other News

On Nov. 21, 1620, a remarkable document laid the groundwork. “We whose names are underwritten,” it said, “covenant and combine ourselves into a civil body politic.” But there's more to the story.
By Susie Madrak

As we prepare for tomorrow's Thanksgiving feast, let's remember the "beautiful climate" Trump promised us. Not only do we have hurricanes with the force of tornados, massive firestorms and unprecedented flooding, it's going down to 16 degrees on the East Coast tomorrow -- something all those parade marchers probably aren't prepared for. #winning!

Anyway, here's a very interesting story about the real start of American democracy:

And finally, here's a song about Alice... and the restaurant...

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.