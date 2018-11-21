Mayflower Compact Was The Beginning Of American Democracy, And Other News

As we prepare for tomorrow's Thanksgiving feast, let's remember the "beautiful climate" Trump promised us. Not only do we have hurricanes with the force of tornados, massive firestorms and unprecedented flooding, it's going down to 16 degrees on the East Coast tomorrow -- something all those parade marchers probably aren't prepared for. #winning!

Anyway, here's a very interesting story about the real start of American democracy:

Did democracy grow out of righteousness? Probably not. More than likely, the Mayflower Compact was designed to protect the liberty of strangers from the tyranny of saints. https://t.co/FunhkTnbvt — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) November 21, 2018

My latest: on billionaires and their charitable $1.8 billion donations: "Philanthropy, which is voluntary, remains no substitute for taxation, which is not." https://t.co/WDDLQXHO2z — Helaine Olen (@helaineolen) November 20, 2018

Former Bush attorney general Alberto Gonzales rebukes Trump for reportedly seeking to prosecute Clinton, Comey https://t.co/3wUrIHcW25 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 21, 2018

As a friend of mine said, "Haven't we suffered enough?" pic.twitter.com/Y9kgCc9zsd — Jennifer Mendelsohn 🇺🇸 (@CleverTitleTK) November 21, 2018

The Brennan Center for Justice has found that both reduced numbers of voting machines and increased voter purges disproportionately affect minority voters. https://t.co/wUWcB7wmVD — Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) November 21, 2018

BREAKING: Interpol elects South Korea's Kim Jong Yang as its president in blow to Russian efforts at naming one of their own. — The Associated Press (@AP) November 21, 2018

Fact: of the 42 House seats Dems have flipped from GOP control so far, exactly two thirds - 67% - contain a Whole Foods Market. None of the three seats Rs flipped from Dem control have one. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 21, 2018

The @WSJ editorial takes on Trump’s Saudi grovel with clear, unequivocal outrage. Congress must check and balance this unchecked and unbalanced presidency. https://t.co/VgYoGk4AcU — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) November 21, 2018

A vanguard of Saudi female activists campaigned for years for their right to drive. Now in jail, they have been flogged and electrocuted. Witnesses say that some were later seen uncontrollably shaking or having difficulty standing. https://t.co/NBA546qGY4

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Louisa Loveluck (@leloveluck) November 21, 2018

A judge told Kentucky and HHS to reassess its plan to require Medicaid recipients to work. Five months later, they reintroduced the same plan. By @GoldsteinAmy on @PostHealthSci https://t.co/GulJUWyh3r — Laura Helmuth (@laurahelmuth) November 21, 2018

I know that former presidents get Secret Service protection, but does anyone know how that works if they’re in prison? — William LeGate (@williamlegate) November 21, 2018

It’s over. Democrat Ben McAdams has ousted GOP Rep. Mia Love in #UT04 by 694 votes. That’s either the 39th or 40th pick-up by the Democrats in the House — I’ve lost track at this point, lol! Either way, that’s a HUGE blue wave! 🌊 #RedToBlue #BlueWave2018 https://t.co/eJDkG7z3gX — Jon Cooper 🌊 (@joncoopertweets) November 21, 2018

Bannon's Europe plan: a look at the law in his 13 targeted countries https://t.co/rE80zJzMTT — The Guardian (@guardian) November 21, 2018

11/21/63, JFK's future driven speech @ Brooks AFB Medical Center in San Antonio:https://t.co/nkTRulEifg — Bijan C. Bayne (@bijancbayne) November 21, 2018

"I want to see the kids that are kind of different succeed." 🙌 With her autistic mind, animal scientist Temple Grandin revolutionized the cattle industry. Now she's traveling the world to empower others with autism. https://t.co/GYlczz9gFR pic.twitter.com/1Y79bm86xu — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) November 21, 2018

May this human being haunt your dreams @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/oKcTbvajmw — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) November 21, 2018

The NYT found the Jared and Ivanka’s current net worth to be $811M which is up from by $50M from 2016



Their income last year as unpaid ‘civil servants ’

was a whopping $82M

https://t.co/0P93C03n8i — 🇺🇸Ellie🇺🇸 (@ellievan65) November 20, 2018

. @AprilDRyan asked the president about @RepCummings wanting to investigate Ivanka’s emails... he pointed at her and walked away. pic.twitter.com/axrDQShGZT — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 20, 2018

I bet you'd be on my side if I had killed a journalist. #BeBest https://t.co/bZ91Cg0QCr — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) November 21, 2018

How likely are we to see Mueller indictments soon? We read the tea leaves: https://t.co/lHH3hXXtCl pic.twitter.com/5HdRB37S37 — Slate (@Slate) November 21, 2018

And finally, here's a song about Alice... and the restaurant...