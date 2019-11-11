Brilliant Idea: Michael Bloomberg Should Use His Bazillions Of Dollars And Buy Fox News

Rumors are swirling that former mayor of New York City (and real billionaire) Michael Bloomberg is going to enter the 2020 presidential race any day now with hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee. Just what we need: another rich, old white man. Many are suggesting that Bloomberg could have an even greater impact if he does something absolutely brilliant - use his considerable wealth to put a serious bid in to buy Fox News.

Here is the reality: Michael Bloomberg has a very small chance of actually becoming the nominee. He is going to waste millions of his own money to launch this campaign. Yes, that's pennies to a billionaire like him, but still, that's real money. He is a well-known philanthropist who has spent considerable money and time fighting to reduce gun violence and to fund climate change research.

So, what else can he do to make a lasting mark on our country and on politics? People have started suggesting - in earnest - that Bloomberg buy Fox News. Sure, the Murdochs enjoy wrecking our democracy with their hate filled, racist, xenophobic, homophobic and white nationalist news channel, but money talks. And if the offer is big enough, they may take it. They've already sold their Fox Studio television and movie archives to Disney.

The Independent reported further that Richard Painter, chief White House ethics lawyer from the Bush administration said that Donald Trump would have “a massive fit” if Fox News was bought. Who would push his conspiracy theories out to his cult on a daily basis? Twitter is not enough. George Conway, husband of Trump Senior Adviser Kellyanne, said that buying Fox would be “the greatest thing [Bloomberg] could do for the country, although I suspect his wife may have a different opinion."

In fact, maybe all those billionaires without federal government experience in the race could pool their resources together.

Bloomberg, Steyer, and Yang should pool their wealth and make a bid the Murdochs can’t refuse. All three will be praised as heroes, rather than pilloried as out-of-touch spoilers. https://t.co/SpsnGMMr38

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) November 10, 2019

Fox News was conceived by Nixon adviser Roger Ailes as a response to the way the media covered the Watergate hearings. He was sure Nixon could have evaded impeachment if there had been an outlet to propagate Republican talking points into the public sphere. But now, it has devolved from a Republican swamp to a Trump mouthpiece and peddler of crazy conspiracy theories and hate mongering. Multiple studies have shown that people who get their news primarily from Fox News are the least informed among us.

Seeing that channel go away would give our country a fighting chance.