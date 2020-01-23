Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Bloomberg Ad Takes It To Trump On His Home Turf: Fox & Friends

This was a very aggressive move from a very aggressive campaign, and his polls numbers are starting to show it.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Views:

Fox & Friend is one of the Orange Cheetos favorite shows, yet they debuted Mike Bloomberg's attack ad on Trump's reported rage fit at the Pentagon.

“2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg, releasing a brand new ad attacking President Trump’s relationship with the military,” Brian Kilmeade said.

TRANSCRIPT: The Pentagon. President Trump arrives for a briefing by top military leaders. Trump explodes, attacks the war heroes in the room as ‘losers’ and ‘a bunch of dopes and babies.’ Many in the room had risked their lives for our country. Soldiers, heroes, attacked by an erratic and out of control president. Arrogance, ignorance, chaos. Enough. America needs a steady leader who will honor those who serve.

Then they had Bloomberg campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, as a guest.

Now, this being Fox, I'm sure they attacked the ad after Sheekey left. But I don't think that matters. Because a couple of things are notable: This was a really bold move by Bloomberg to, basically, kick Trump in the teeth on his home turf. I certainly like that kind of aggression, and so do voters. We'll need it to beat Trump.

And Bloomberg's numbers are moving up fast. If nothing else, he will raise the aggression bar for the other candidates because he's getting results.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.