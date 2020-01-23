Bloomberg Ad Takes It To Trump On His Home Turf: Fox & Friends

Fox & Friend is one of the Orange Cheetos favorite shows, yet they debuted Mike Bloomberg's attack ad on Trump's reported rage fit at the Pentagon.

“2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg, releasing a brand new ad attacking President Trump’s relationship with the military,” Brian Kilmeade said.

TRANSCRIPT: The Pentagon. President Trump arrives for a briefing by top military leaders. Trump explodes, attacks the war heroes in the room as ‘losers’ and ‘a bunch of dopes and babies.’ Many in the room had risked their lives for our country. Soldiers, heroes, attacked by an erratic and out of control president. Arrogance, ignorance, chaos. Enough. America needs a steady leader who will honor those who serve.

Then they had Bloomberg campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, as a guest.

Now, this being Fox, I'm sure they attacked the ad after Sheekey left. But I don't think that matters. Because a couple of things are notable: This was a really bold move by Bloomberg to, basically, kick Trump in the teeth on his home turf. I certainly like that kind of aggression, and so do voters. We'll need it to beat Trump.

And Bloomberg's numbers are moving up fast. If nothing else, he will raise the aggression bar for the other candidates because he's getting results.