Stuart Varney Can't Stand It That 'Illegals' Might Get Their Shots On His Dime

I was going to title this post:
"Everytime Stuart Varney Says 'Illegals', An Uninsured US Citizen Should Cough On Him"
...but I thought better of it.
New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio is proposing an enhanced "Medicaid for all" plan for the Big Apple.
And here's the deal: since New York City ALREADY provides free care to all via it's hospital system, this new plan is likely, in the long run especially, to be a cost-saver. New York Times:
New York City already provides health care to the uninsured and the undocumented through its hospital system, a roughly $8 billion behemoth whose history of service to the poor, regardless of an ability to pay, can be traced to the founding of Bellevue Hospital in the 18th century. A person without medical insurance has long been able to go to a city emergency room and get care, free of charge, or to seek a primary-care physician.
But the financially challenged system did not work well to connect patients to doctors, Mr. de Blasio said. He promised a streamlined approach — complete with a hotline and dedicated membership card — and one that would be focused on the primary-care doctor, rather than the emergency room.
Of course, Stuart Varney on Fox and Friends made it about "taxpayers providing free stuff to illegals."
The line to sign up for a primary care doctor may be long in New York City, but I'm betting the line to cough on Stuart Varney will be longer.
