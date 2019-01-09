Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Stuart Varney Can't Stand It That 'Illegals' Might Get Their Shots On His Dime

Stuart Varney (Net Worth Ten Million) can't stand "illegals" getting free healthcare. News Flash, Stuart, they already do, and DeBlasio's plan gets them out of the ER and into a doctor's office, saving taxpayer money.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

I was going to title this post:

"Everytime Stuart Varney Says 'Illegals', An Uninsured US Citizen Should Cough On Him"

...but I thought better of it.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio is proposing an enhanced "Medicaid for all" plan for the Big Apple.

And here's the deal: since New York City ALREADY provides free care to all via it's hospital system, this new plan is likely, in the long run especially, to be a cost-saver. New York Times:

New York City already provides health care to the uninsured and the undocumented through its hospital system, a roughly $8 billion behemoth whose history of service to the poor, regardless of an ability to pay, can be traced to the founding of Bellevue Hospital in the 18th century. A person without medical insurance has long been able to go to a city emergency room and get care, free of charge, or to seek a primary-care physician.

But the financially challenged system did not work well to connect patients to doctors, Mr. de Blasio said. He promised a streamlined approach — complete with a hotline and dedicated membership card — and one that would be focused on the primary-care doctor, rather than the emergency room.

Of course, Stuart Varney on Fox and Friends made it about "taxpayers providing free stuff to illegals."

The line to sign up for a primary care doctor may be long in New York City, but I'm betting the line to cough on Stuart Varney will be longer.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.