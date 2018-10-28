House GOP Leader Deleted Tweet Attacking Wealthy Jews

Just days before the shootings at the Pittsburg Synagogue, Trump's MAGA-loving GOP leader and would-be Speaker tweeted out this dog-whistle. It was soon deleted the next day, but not before it was captured by multiple outraged people. There was also a video ad that was also deleted.

Source: Huffington Post

House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) decided to delete a tweet attacking three Jewish Democrats for “buying” the midterm elections two days after liberal billionaire philanthropist George Soros, one of his targets, was sent a pipe bomb. The tweet — which also named former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg and California businessman and Democratic donor Tom Steyer — was taken down three days before a gunman killed 11 people Saturday in an anti-Semitic attack at The Tree of Life, a Pittsburgh synagogue. Soros has been accused by right-wing conspiracy theorists of orchestrating everything from the migrant caravan heading to the U.S. border with Mexico, to protests against Brett Kavanaugh while he was a Supreme Court nominee. Earlier this month President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally that people criticizing Kavanaugh were “paid for by Soros — or somebody else.”

Israel's Haaretz noted today that Trump was fomenting this hatred himself.

The mention of Soros is, of course, part of an anti-Semitic trope that is heard across Europe, these days, with Soros standing in for past Jewish bogeymen like the Rothschilds in the eyes of conspiracy theorists. So too, are attacks on "globalists," one of which came from Trump just moments after the pipe bombing case was wrapped up.

