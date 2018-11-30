Politics
Neal Katyal: Three Reasons Why This Is The End For Trump

Neal Katyal gives Chris Hayes three reasons why this is the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency.
By Frances Langum
Neal Katyal, Obama's Solicitor General, says Thursday's revelations in the Michael Cohen court hearing means the "beginning of the end" for the Trump administration. He cites three reasons.

One, what Michael Cohen revealed is that Russia has compromising information on Trump. We've therefore had two years of a presidency under Russian control, and that is not sustainable under any political purview.

Two, the Democratic House of Representatives and their investigations are on their way. Trump cannot avoid televised hearings of Democrats asking questions and issuing subpoenas that the Republican leadership would not.

And finally, Katyal notes, "the Democrats may not want to do it, but impeachment."

If that is what it takes to raise the political stakes regarding a Russian compromised president, so be it.


