Sean Spicer Calls Khashoggi Murder Tape A Bunch Of 'Yelling And Squealing'

Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer hopped over to Fox News to defend John Bolton's refusal to listen to the audio of Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Bolton is the CURRENT National Security Advisor. His job is to notice when foreign governments murder US journalists. But Sean "don't talk about my non-disclosure agreement" Spicer went on Fox "don't worry we won't Trump uber alles" News to callously claim that recovered audio of Saudi state murder was just a lot of "yelling and screaming."

How many murders on audio has Sean Spicer listened to before?

Who said compassionate conservatism is dead?

I imagine that's not how the Khashoggi family and the Washington Post would characterize the audio tape of the murder of colleague and a loved one.

During today's Outnumbered, the co-hosts and #Oneluckyguy Sean Spicer were discussing the Jamal Khashoggi murder and yesterday's WH press conference on the matter. Mike Pompeo is scheduled to brief the Senate.

Co-host Harris Faulkner seemed slightly perturbed and asked, "What you make of the president and now the national security advisor John Bolton both refusing to listen to the audiotape of the killing of Khashoggi?"

Spicer said that if the CIA said "this is how it happened" do you need to listen to the tape? Harris replied that Trump refutes the CIA's version of the murder.

Spicer tried to claim that if the CIA said this is what they "believed" happened than that was the wiggle room Trump used to deny their claims that the Crown Prince ordered the murder.

Harris replied, "And you don't want to listen to the evidence?"

Spicer said, "I think the evidence probably shows somebody yelling and squealing. There's no question that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered. The question is -- and what the issue is -- who ordered it? Did it go to the Crown Prince?"

Defending Trump, Faulkner said, "And that's not on the tape."

Melissa Francis replied, "How could it not have, though?"

Of course, the Crown Prince ordered it.

↓ Story continues below ↓

How do any of these people know what's on the tape unless they heard it? Spicer so inhumanely described Khashoggi's murder as just a bunch of "yelling and squealing." What words were spoken to Jamal that may shed light on who ordered the hit?

If Trump and his National Security Advisor were serious about holding Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince accountable for the death and brutal murder of a United States resident with American children...

...and if they insist on publicly disagreeing with our own intelligence services about the murder...

...then they have an obligation to listen, read, and respond to strong>all of the evidence pertaining to this barbaric act.

Sean Spicer ridiculous excuses for this failure of national security? He should get an earful of screaming for it.