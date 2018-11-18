Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

There's a real danger, as we go about our lives, that we think that everyone is familiar with our references and exposed to the same things we are and understands where we are coming from. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Just as a small example of that, my kids, who are on Thanksgiving holiday this coming week, were surprised when I told them I wanted to see "Bohemian Rhapsody;" their only reference to Queen being the song "Somebody to Love" in the movie "Ella Enchanted" (not even sung by Freddie Mercury). How is it possible they don't know what a dynamic and charged performer Mercury was? How could someone live in the world and not know that song?

But in truth, it's not like it gets played on the airwaves very often (it never really did when it was released either; radio stations were reluctant to play a seven minute song) and my kids' generation are far more apt to stream music on Spotify any way. Queen was such a unique band that Spotify would be unlikely to recommend them to a teen listening to Panic at the Disco or The Strokes (their favorite bands, respectively). But think of what they've missed by isolating themselves to algorithmic recommendations. You have to seek it out. You have to put yourself outside your comfort zone. You have to have an open mind.

And that's far too rare these days. But look at the joy when someone breaks through it.

