I really don't care, do you?

Melania Trump may have been making a political statement with her 'red wave' trail of blood-red Christmas Trees at the White House.

The message many on Twitter got was that Gilead, the nation-state of "The Handmaid's Tale," is back, baby!

And then, REDRUM!

WHITE HOUSE DECORATOR: "NOOOOOOO! I said I want "shining" Christmas trees, not trees inspired by THE SHINING, you damn IDIOTS!" pic.twitter.com/GRbeI0lqrJ — What_KATE_did (@missvidaow) November 26, 2018

Wait, has anyone seen Elmo lately?

They look like Elmo skin trees pic.twitter.com/cFDUmxqWdW — 💌 (@UpgradeYourStat) November 27, 2018

Or this Jim Henson creation?