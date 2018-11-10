REMINDER: Many Right-Wingers Believe Michelle Obama Is A Man

News from Michelle Obama's forthcoming book, which goes on sale next Tuesday:
Michelle Obama says she felt “lost and alone” after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters.
... IVF is one form of assisted reproduction and typically involves removing eggs from a woman, fertilizing them with sperm in a lab, and implanting a resulting embryo into the woman’s uterus.
Conservative America responds with its usual grace and dignity:
I'm not going to bother trying to debunk the "evidence." I'll note that Alex Jones claims to possess "proof" that it's true, and the late Joan Rivers, apparently under the influence of some mid-altering substance, declared (muttered?) that Michelle is male and her husband is gay in 2014. Clip below:
"Things That Get You Killed" for $1,000, Alex.https://t.co/yHVforzdRS↓ Story continues below ↓
— Welcome to the Days of Noah (@xteartheveilx) November 9, 2018
Remember, these are the folks who criticize our side's decorum.
Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog
