REMINDER: Many Right-Wingers Believe Michelle Obama Is A Man

News from Michelle Obama's forthcoming book, which goes on sale next Tuesday:

Michelle Obama says she felt “lost and alone” after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters. ... IVF is one form of assisted reproduction and typically involves removing eggs from a woman, fertilizing them with sperm in a lab, and implanting a resulting embryo into the woman’s uterus.

Conservative America responds with its usual grace and dignity:

Michelle Obama is not a woman. She is a man! Look at the evidence of her work outs, you can see something bulging in her pants alot (her dick) in many pictures. The media is obsessed with the Obama's, its sick plus Didn't Michelle hate our country till Barack was elected? — Duchene to NYI Please! (@Gokaiger_Ranger) November 9, 2018

#MichelleObama Interview Is Controversial



No Pictures exist of Michelle Pregnant

Rumor has always been Michelle was born a Man

Now the #Truth is out that she Never carried a Pregnancy



Former #FLOTUS Confirming she was born Male? #LGBT🌈 #NationalComingOutDay https://t.co/nereBrcfmT — Gematria Club (@GematriaClub) November 9, 2018

Michelle Obama is a man, even Barry's called him Michel in public. — Anthony Dunlavey (@AnthonyDunlavey) November 9, 2018

How come Michelle doesn’t come out as a tranny? Now that would be a story. How they found kids etc... — E Drumm (@EDrumm5) November 9, 2018

I believe Michelle Obama is actually Michael Robinson and is a tranny. — Mike McKee❌ (@volomike) November 9, 2018

Please stop with the phony cover up for "Michael Robinson" AKA Michelle Obama..You can not use in vitro fertilization method on a naturally born MAN! CNN is the FAKENEWS King, is the AP now the FAKENEWS Queen? Stop with this BS reporting! — ROCKANON (@WendyWi71272576) November 9, 2018

I'm not going to bother trying to debunk the "evidence." I'll note that Alex Jones claims to possess "proof" that it's true, and the late Joan Rivers, apparently under the influence of some mid-altering substance, declared (muttered?) that Michelle is male and her husband is gay in 2014. Clip below:

"Things That Get You Killed" for $1,000, Alex.https://t.co/yHVforzdRS

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Welcome to the Days of Noah (@xteartheveilx) November 9, 2018

Remember, these are the folks who criticize our side's decorum.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog