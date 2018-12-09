Asha Rangappa Smacks Down Chris Christie's Lies With Facts

It shouldn't be so easy to catch people like Governors and U.S. Attorneys and the like in lies, but here we are. Chris Christie joined Asha Rangappa and Dan Abrams on This Week to discuss Individual 1's legal troubles. The former governor of New Jersey argued that he'd rather not allow a lowly prosecutor (like he used to be) handle indicting the president. He'd rather things be remedied in the House of Representatives with impeachment. (Geez, Individual 1, with friends like these, ya know what I mean?)

Then he got himself into some more hot water, though, talking about women who'd had affairs with Individual 1 not coming forward until the 2016 election, and threatening to go public then. See, now, maybe don't go and lie for your friend on national teevee when smart people are there to fact-check you, Gov. Christie.

Transcript below: