Fox And Friends Bashes Kellyanne Conway And Trump Over Border Wall Funding

Trump's favorite talk show hosts weren't too friendly to Kellyanne Conway today, because the Trump administration is softening its stance on funding "the wall" and shutting down the government.

Reports that they are trying to dig up money from other departments to fund his wall after Donald had proclaimed, "he'd be proud to shut the government down if he didn't get the money for the wall," didn't sit well with Republican lawmakers.

Nancy Pelosi told him to his face he didn't have the votes in the House.

Conway joined Fox and Friends and didn't receive her usual warm welcome. Did F&F deviate off of their pre-approved script?

Doocy said, "Last week the president was very clear he would be proud to shut down the government if he didn't get the money for the wall."

He continued, "Well, now it sounds like the only deal on the table is the C.R., a continuing resolution that would fund the government at the current levels and there's no money for the wall, which means when Nancy Pelosi takes over, the ball is in her court and she's probably not going to give him anything. What's up with that stand?"

Ouch.

Conway began to spin, "Well, first of all, let's not all acquiesce to the ridiculous sound bite that this is about a wall. They are trying to make a wall a four-letter word when the president has been talking about border security all along as have the Democrats until he became president."

Nice try, Kellyanne!

Brian Kilmeade cut her off with palms open and said, "We know all of that the president has no leverage. He's got no leverage."

Conway: "That's not true. the president always has leverage. I disagree with that.

Kilmeade: "How, where does it come. Where does it come from?"

Conway went on to blame Congressional Republicans for the failure. Building a moronic wall and approving border security are not the same thing, obviously.

Conway launched into another filibuster rant praising Trump and she finally said he wasn't going to back down.

Doocy chimed in, "Is he willing to shut down the government?"

Conway: "The president has said that he is willing to do what he has to do to get that border security, including a government shutdown. Now, we will see what the Senate and the House come together and present to the president."

Kilmeade came back in, "The game you are in right now is the president really has no leverage because the Republicans didn't even present the plan for a vote. It didn't even get through with the 5 billion - couldn't even get through the House."

Kellyanne Conway basically responded by saying "blah, blah, blah."

Ainsley Earhardt spoke up next: "People who voted for him and want the wall and went to the polls to vote for that wall, they want to know how he is going to do this and they want to know why he seems to be softening his stance this morning."

Conway said "If he could do it by himself, he would have done it already."

Luckily we don't live in a dictatorship. Trump said Mexico was gonna pay for it.