Fox News Goes Into Full Denial Over Flynn Memo

If only Fox News could go back to those simpler days when having a bunch of talking heads insist that "Mitt Romney is going to win the 2012 election in a landslide." would get them through.

Thing is, Fox lost viewers, at least temporarily, over that massive and obvious real-time lie. There's a similar reckoning coming as reality has a way of seeping through the State-TV cracks, every time. Greg Gutfeld in 2016 admitted it on the air:

The release of Mueller's heavily redacted sentencing memo shouted one obvious message: Michael Flynn sang like a canary in 19 meetings with the special prosecutor and as a result, will serve zero jail time for lying to investigators early in Trump's term of office.

Fox News had little time to piece together pro-Trump lies, but then again they've had so much practice. Hannity made it seem that "zero jail time" means Flynn did "nothing" and that Mueller "ruined" Flynn's life for a year for nothing.

"This is how America's gonna treat a military hero? This is a sad and pathetic moment for not only the Special Counsel but for the country."

Laura Ingraham, too, used the redactions to indicate there was nothing big behind them.

Laura Ingraham is incapable of understanding #MUELLERPROBE release notes on Mike Flynn so her reporting is “It’s kind of a dud” https://t.co/AmClHERIhf — SKRATH (@stekelrat) December 5, 2018

And rather than devote their hours to coverage of Flynn's cooperation, Hannity moved on to the War on Christmas (Really? Bill O'Reilly should sue, Sean.) And Laura compared Confederate monuments to ancient antiquities and protestors to ISIS. So she's got that going for her.

Laura Ingraham compares Confederate statues to priceless antiquities and protesters to ISIS https://t.co/ifJBz8IvTI — Media Matters (@mmfa) December 5, 2018

Mueller has plenty of evidence against the Trump White House. Fox News is doing their viewers no favors keeping them on a lie drip until the drug runs out.