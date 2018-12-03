Look Who's Back With A Conservative Media Project: Glenn Beck

But instead of running a Glenn Beck video here's Jon Stewart's classic takeoff of Beck via MSNBC.

Crooks and Liars has a vast archive of over 350 Glenn Beck videos. Never forget that the "Tea Party" was a Glenn Beck Fandom Convention for which Beck was paid millions to promote. Never forget Glenn Beck's insane propaganda built the lifeboat by which the Republican Party escaped responsibility for George W. Bush.

With the rise of Trump, Glenn Beck thought there might be greener (as in money) pastures being a never Trumper. And mainstream media bought it.

Via Driftglass in October of this year, a short history of media outlets buying Glenn Beck's short con:

"The so-called liberal media are preaching the good news about Glenn Beck in unison: He is redeemed!"

New York Public Radio: Glenn Beck: A Changed Man?

Time Magazine: Watch Samantha Bee and Glenn Beck Ally in the Fight Against 'Trumpism'

The New Republic was impressed! - Who will be the Glenn Beck of the left? Glenn Beck!

The New Yorker: Glenn Beck Tries Out Decency

The Atlantic: Glenn Beck's Regrets

Washington Post: Glenn Beck wants to heal the America he divided — one hug at a time

And alas, it was too good to be true!

From The Washington Examiner:

Glenn Beck dons MAGA hat: I will 'gladly' vote for Trump in 2020 Conservative firebrand Glenn Beck appeared to have a change of heart about President Trump on Friday, vowing to vote for him in the 2020 presidential election.

Driftglass continues:

As for me, I do believe in redemption. No kidding. But I believe it is impossible to get there via what Dietrich Bonhoeffer called "cheap grace": "Cheap grace is the grace we bestow on ourselves. Cheap grace is the preaching of forgiveness without requiring repentance, baptism without church discipline, Communion without confession...Cheap grace is grace without discipleship, grace without the cross, grace without Jesus Christ, living and incarnate."

Take the "Jesus" out of it, and the moral exercise is still valid. First comes confession. Then repentance. Then atonement. Then forgiveness.

Glenn Beck skipped the first two and doesn't get the third.

Oh wait...He's back to...grifting for conservative dollars!

Glenn Beck and Mark Levin are creating a conservative-media atrocity called Blaze Media in an attempt to reach 165 million via TV, digital and social media.



Another day, another alt-right bloviator dollar. https://t.co/87p4FveISP — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 3, 2018

And wait again...

failed white nationalist gang leader Gavin McInnes lands show at Glenn Beck's new "powerhouse" media company, gains larger platform to incite violence pic.twitter.com/OKJoruIzeh — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) December 3, 2018

Oh well, so much for redemption. Don Giovanni eat your heart out!