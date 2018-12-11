Michael Steele Is Right: Never Mind The 'Chief Of Staff' Drama

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele on Tuesday derailed an MSNBC discussion about President Donald Trump’s next chief of staff to point out that there are other topics more deserving media coverage.

During a segment about the next White House chief of staff, reporter Robert Costa told MSNBC host Hallie Jackson that the next person to hold the job would need the support of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“Michael, what names pop up for you here?” Jackson asked Steele.

“None of them,” Steele replied. “We have to stop acting like we care.”

“Can I push back on that?” Jackson interrupted. “This is somebody who’s going to have to deal with a lot of stuff over the next couple of years and the re-election.”

“Of all the stuff they’ve got to deal with, what’s the one thing they’ve got to deal with the most?” Steele shot back.

“Donald Trump,” Jackson replied.

“Thank you,” Steele said. “So, why are we having this conversation? Donald Trump will be his own chief of staff. The chief of staff is not an attack dog, alright. You don’t bring in a chief of staff to be an attack dog.”

“Donald Trump might,” the MSNBC host offered.

“Again, that’s my point,” Steele remarked. “You’re making my point. The reality is this is an end-of-year Christmas show. This is better than the Rockettes in New York. Because everybody is now going, ‘Who? Who? Who?'”

“No one cares,” he added. “Because at the end of the day, Donald Trump will be his own chief of staff, just as he’s his own communications director.”

“Shut it down! Segment is over!” Jackson announced sarcastically.

“You can play the game,” Steele said. “But at the end of the day, it’s still a job that’s going to be dictated by Donald Trump. That’s why the last chiefs of staff have not worked.”