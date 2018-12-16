What a week! We've gone from Russian Spies to orange-hued lies, with stops along the way for science, songs, tears and laughs, thanks to the work of 28+ talented bloggers who informed and entertained us and brought us the best of the Web.

Jezebel reminds us that even in death, women do not get to control their own narratives.

Reveal well, reveals that they are expanding The Hate Report, and in the age of Hair Füror that is hardly shocking.

Welcome Back to Gotham expounds on the banality of evil. And children, let me tell you it hardly gets more banal nor more evil than what we got right now.

Bonus Track: Long Reads celebrates Nancy Wilson. The best tribute we can pay is some close listening.

Thank you for letting me be part of your week, and I hope you have safe, sane, and happy holidays! See you next year!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).