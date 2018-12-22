Driftglass: David Brooks welcomes you to “The Center,” where good politics and public policy go to die.

Blogging Blue: Wisconsin Republicans say incoming Democratic Governor Tony Evers is welcome to use their budget.

Fablog: Let’s welcome the reason for the season.

News Hounds: Fox News viewers welcome Justice Ginsburg’s cancer diagnosis.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We need somebody to put rat poisoning in Justice Stevens' creme brulee." (Ann Coulter, January 27, 2006)

