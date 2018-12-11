Rep. Pramila Jayapal Warns McCarthy: Republicans Will Be Forced To Uphold The Constitution

Rep. Pramila Jayapal joined Ali Velshi last night to discuss the Mueller investigation, and what must be a lovely fantasy land in which Republicans seem to live. They get to pour all their baseless hatred of women into Hillary Clinton, their insecurity-driven hatred of Black people into Barack Obama, via investigations, conspiracy theories, blocked nominations, lies, slander, and destruction of legal legacy. Yet, when faced with Robert Mueller and the impending Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, they're all of a sudden desperately concerned about our "great nation" having a "small agenda."

Let's be honest. What Individual 1 and Congressional Republicans are now concerned about is having their small circle of financial and political interest exposed for the great legal, economic, and political frauds that they are. They will say whatever they want to, for however long they wish, in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, in order to sustain that lie. Witness House Majority Leader, Kevin McCarthy on Faux News, crying about what he predicts will happen when the Dems take over.

McCARTHY (on Fox): It looks like what they're gonna focus on is just more investigations. I think America is just too great of a nation to have such a small agenda. There are other problems out there we have to focus on. We've investigated this for a long period of time. Both sides have come up with nothing in the process. I think we should put the American people first.

PROJECTION, MUCH??? Jesus Jumping Jehosephats, Kevin, how many indictments did your Benghazi investigations produce? Let me help you. ZZZZEEEEERRRRRROOOOOOOOOO. How many have the Mueller investigation produce? THIRTY-TWO. SO FAR.

Ali Velshi repeated that bogus McCarthy quote, and threw it over to Rep. Jayapal for her response.

VELSHI: Both sides have come up with nothing in the process. What's your response to that? JAYAPAL: I just think it's so disheartening, it is such a disservice, and it's such lies, and I can't believe the Republican majority is willing to say that we don't care about the Constitution, that we can have a president that is committing potentially crimes, felonies, impeachable offenses and the Republicans aren't going to stand up. In the end I don't think the American people will stand for that and I think that Republicans will be forced to roll some of this back and to participate in a real upholding of the Constitution. That's what we plan to do on the Judiciary Committee a Democratic majority and, frankly, the Special Counsel is putting a lot of stuff out there that is making it less and less likely that the president or Kevin McCarthy or any of these Republicans can continue to obfuscate, lie and cover up what is real fraud of the American people.

That she still has a shred of faith that Republicans, even under duress, will participate in upholding the Constitution at this point speaks volumes about her strength and ability to maintain optimism, especially after having endured 2 years in the House under Paul Ryan. Perhaps it also speaks to her determination to right the gross miscarriages of justice she witness as a member of the Judiciary Committee for the last two years. I'm sure things will be quite different under the leadership of Rep. Jerry Nadler. Go get 'em, Dems.