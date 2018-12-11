Right-Wingers LOVED Trump's Scuffle With Pelosi And Schumer

The president had an on-camera discussion with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Tuesday morning. It's getting some bad reviews:

Trump gives the Democrats the best soundbite they could possibly hope for: "Yes, if we don't get what we want...I will shut down the government. ... I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it." pic.twitter.com/e4xbjlMvwj — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 11, 2018

Now Chuck slaps Trump around. pic.twitter.com/Bl5XCgybte — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 11, 2018

as Trump's Oval Office fiasco confirmed, he has no staff--there's nobody working on strategy, agenda, outreach etc.



Trump's completely alone and in way over his head — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) December 11, 2018

Maybe this was a tactical blunder. But, of course, Trump's fans don't think it was. They're not going to criticize Trump, obviously, but often when he screws the pooch they tactfully look the other way, changing the subject to something like FISA warrant abuse or the New Black Panthers. Right now, quite a few of them seem to be pumped.

Jim Hoft at Gateway Pundit:

FIREWORKS! TRUMP Blasts Pelosi and Schumer on Border Wall Funding — Shuts Pelosi Down!



WOW! President Trump met with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer Tuesday in the White House. Pelosi was asked to speak after Trump gave an opening statement on the wall. TRUMP BLASTED HER! Chuck Schumer jumped in! TRUMP BLASTED HIM! This was AMAZING VIDEO!

The Right Scoop:

This is epic. Trump, Schumer and Pelosi just argued on national TV for what seemed like forever about a potential government shutdown over border security and the wall being built. Honestly, it was amazing. ... I love how Trump held his ground against Pelosi and Schumer on the border wall.

Katie Pavlich at Townhall:

Trump Forces Chuck and Nancy to Debate Him in Front of America, They Didn't Like It ... After some back and forth with the Democrat leaders, Pelosi started to panic and said they should not continue in front of the press.

↓ Story continues below ↓ "I don't think we should have a debate in front of the press on this," Pelosi said. "Its called transparency Nancy," Trump shot back. President Trump then continued, leading Schumer to later argue the same. "Let's debate, let's debate in private," he pleaded.

The public -- apart from Republicans, of course -- is on Pelosi and Schumer's side: According to a recent NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll,50% of Americans think the wall should "not be a priority at all" and only 28% think it should be an "immediate priority"; 57% of Americans think the president should compromise on the wall rather than insist on it if that might lead to a shutdown. But Trump wanted this confrontation to be on everyone's TV. He wanted to thump his chest and take credit for any shutdown. That's what his base thinks is leadership.

This happens as a Republican pollster is reporting that Trump's emphasis on hard-line immigration talk helped sink Republicans in the midterms:

... post-election data compiled by GOP pollster David Winston reveals the extent to which Trump, in highlighting immigration over the economy, sunk his party’s House majority. As an issue, immigration made independents 59 percent less likely to support GOP candidates, compared to 29 percent more likely; the issues of the border and the caravan, specifically, made independents 47 percent less likely to support Republicans, compared to 28 percent more likely. Independents were 87 percent less likely to support candidates who backed Trump.

Keep playing to the base, Mr. President.

Republished with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog