Scrooge Trump Tries To Ruin Christmas For 7-Year-Old

How heartless and out of touch do you have to be to ruin Christmas for a 7-year-old?

This heartless: Trump Suggests Seven-Year-Old Wise Up About Santa:

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump took calls from children calling into North American Aerospace Defense Command's Santa Tracker on Monday evening, wishing them a Merry Christmas and asking them about St. Nick. “What's Santa going to get you for Christmas? Who's with you?” Trump asked to a kid from Indiana, according to the White House pool report. “Have a great Christmas, and I'll talk to you again, OK?” The president also asked a 7-year-old named Coleman if he still believed in Santa Claus. “Because at seven it's marginal, right?” he asked. NORAD has been doing the online Santa Tracker for the past 63 years, tracking Santa's global quest to deliver presents all over the world from the North Pole. Despite the government shutdown, a number of personnel and about 1,500 volunteers were still working.