Stephen Colbert Throws His Hat In The Ring For Chief Of Staff

Stephen Colbert talked last night about the widespread disinterest in becoming Trump's White House chief of staff.

"It's like Trump's trying to give his rose away as The Bachelor," Colbert sniped.

“So the president is in desperate need of a chief of staff and he’s got no viable candidates,” Colbert said, “which is why I’d like to take this opportunity to officially throw my hat in the ring.”

“Will I be able to control the president? No. Will we fight? Yeah. But will I bring a steady hand to a tumultuous West Wing? Also no. But no one could!”

“And no, I don't agree with the president's policies, and no, this won't help the country, but I believe in my heart of hearts that this could be fun for me," he chortled.

“I mean, who would pass up the chance to spend 10 minutes on the deck of the Titanic while it's sinking?”