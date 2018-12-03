Stupid Right-Wing Tweets: Rudy Giuliani's Glorious Typo Edition

Oh, Rudy, Rudy, Rudy. It's so cute when you try to mimic your hero Donald Trump and send out some tweets raging at Robert Mueller for his timing in bringing new charges against Michael Cohen.

Mueller filed an indictment just as the President left for https://t.co/8ZNrQ6X29a July he indicted the Russians who will never come here just before he left for Helsinki.Either could have been done earlier or later. Out of control!Supervision please? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 30, 2018

Never mind the charges, amirite? It's all about the timing. Here's a flash for Rudy: If I were a true patriot like Robert Mueller clearly is, you're damn right I'd do everything I could, use every tool in the box to prevent the so-called "President" from placing the national security of our country at risk. That would absolutely include sticking a wedge in between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, however that needed to be done.

But see how Rudy's spacing in that tweet created an inadvertent link? Others noticed, too. Please do click the link to see what happens. Someone apparently caught on and made a page...

Because sites like those rarely last very long, I have taken a screenshot of the landing page for posterity, as seen above.