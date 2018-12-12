Texas Pastor Embezzles $800K For Groceries, Divinity School

Houston’s First Baptist Church is an enormous joint. Just look at their staff.

So no wonder it took them so long to discover the one of their ministers swiped at least $800,000 from them.

Prosecutors say Altic allegedly spent the stolen funds on overseas trips with his family, groceries and to pay for his doctorate in divinity from Lancaster Bible College. They added that he stole the money in a number of ways, including forged payments authorizations.

I guess the other ministers thought manna from heaven was falling on their colleague.

Tuesday afternoon, his attorney said he has learned his lesson: “He’s actually met with the church and he’s asked for forgiveness.” said James Alston, Altic’s attorney.

The church says their insurance will pay $500,000 of it. You mean they have insurance for this kind of thing in the Baptist church? And that donors say they will make up the rest.

When it takes you this long to discover their theft, you have too much money.