Pro-Life Baptist Pastor Allegedly Sexually Abused Teen For Years

Truly disturbing, but not at all shocking, report came out of Harris County, Texas over the weekend regarding a super pro-life (aka forced-birth) former Southern Baptist Pastor arrested following charges that he allegedly molested a teenage female relative for years, often numerous times per day.

The pervert pastor, Stephen Bratton, just resigned from his position at Grace Family Baptist Church last month. His charging documents reference inappropriate touching that moved to “sexual intercourse multiple times a day or several times a week" from 2013 to 2015.

Bratton, who is a father of seven children, supported a bill that would have abolished abortions and threatened to punish women who undergo the procedure with a charge of homicide, leading to potential death penalty for women who undergo the procedure. Bratton, accused of molesting a teenager, publicly testified in favor of the forced birth bill, stating, “Whoever authorizes or commits murder is guilty,. They’re guilty already in a court that is far more weighty than what is here in Texas.”

What about sexual abuse of a minor?

The Houston Chronicle reports that Bratton told his wife that he had been sexually abusing a relative back in May. Instead of going to the police, she called the "co-pastors" to discuss his "sins."

Shortly after his confession, two of the co-pastors reported it to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, thankfully. A criminal investigation opened immediately, although he was not arrested until the investigation progressed. He lost his job and appears to no longer be living with his wife of seven children. A court records database shows that an emergency protection order was granted.

Why is it always the most fervently "religious", anti-abortion and homophobic who turn out to be the cheaters, child molesters, in the closet with 20 year old boyfriends, or funders of secret abortions?