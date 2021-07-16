Politics
Her Teen On Ventilator, Arkansas Mom Begs People To Get Vaccine

She says she and her daughter did not get the vaccine due to disinformation.
Stories like this, local, personal, and poignant - may change minds.

Angela Morris's 13-year-old is fighting for her life on a ventilator at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Morris and her daughter did not get the Covid19 vaccine due to what she herself calls disinformation. Now she is eager to tell her fellow Arkansans to get the vaccine.

Ms. Morris was interviewed by a local CBS affiliate.

"It's very hard to see her in this situation. It's very hard not knowing if she's really going to come home anymore or not. It's heartbreaking. I wish I would've made better choices for her."

"I really thought that since she stayed home a lot and when I went out, I always wore my mask. I really thought that she was going to be protected."

"I just had a false sense of security that it was just like the flu and it wasn't that serious. Obviously, it is that serious and it was that serious. Now, I can see."

"I just want people to get their kids their shots. Everybody just needs to get the shot. It's a much better route than the one we're in."

I hope this woman's story has an impact on other parents to do the right thing by their children.

