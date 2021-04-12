Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

This Will Get Young Republican Men To Get The Shot

Covid causes erectile dysfunction. It's true.
By Frances Langum
Image from: via @Nat_Herz on Twitter

Marketing geniuses in Anchorage, Alaska have come up with a brilliant way to get young men interested in the Covid19 vaccine: "It protects your boner, dude."

Turns out Covid-19 can cause long-term erectile dysfunction.

What more information does a young man need to push him to the pharmacy for that jab?

The Toronto Sun says that " the deadly virus can cause inflammation in the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels. The arteries supplying the genitals with much-needed blood are small and narrow. Inflammation disrupts the blood vessels causing problems with the male’s sexual performance."

