This Will Get Young Republican Men To Get The Shot

Marketing geniuses in Anchorage, Alaska have come up with a brilliant way to get young men interested in the Covid19 vaccine: "It protects your boner, dude."
Turns out Covid-19 can cause long-term erectile dysfunction.
What more information does a young man need to push him to the pharmacy for that jab?
The Toronto Sun says that " the deadly virus can cause inflammation in the endothelium, the inner lining of blood vessels. The arteries supplying the genitals with much-needed blood are small and narrow. Inflammation disrupts the blood vessels causing problems with the male’s sexual performance."