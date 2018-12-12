Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Trevor Noah Is Proud Of Donald Trump, Finally

The Daily Show host found something in Donald Trump's "negotiation" with Chuck and Nancy that showed "personal growth" on the part of the so-called president. (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Trevor Noah found a reason to be "proud" of "President" Trump, when he was tricked by Chuck Schumer into saying he'd take responsibility for a government shutdown over border security:

TREVOR NOAH: I don’t know if you realize how monumental this moment is. Donald Trump just agreed to take blame for something. This is the same guy who keeps Mike Pence around just to blame farts on.

Today I’m proud of President Trump because taking blame shows some personal growth on his part. Although, if we’re being honest, he probably just thinks that if the government shuts down there’ll be nobody there to impeach him.

Open Thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.