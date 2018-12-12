Trevor Noah Is Proud Of Donald Trump, Finally

Trevor Noah found a reason to be "proud" of "President" Trump, when he was tricked by Chuck Schumer into saying he'd take responsibility for a government shutdown over border security:

TREVOR NOAH: I don’t know if you realize how monumental this moment is. Donald Trump just agreed to take blame for something. This is the same guy who keeps Mike Pence around just to blame farts on.

Today I’m proud of President Trump because taking blame shows some personal growth on his part. Although, if we’re being honest, he probably just thinks that if the government shuts down there’ll be nobody there to impeach him.