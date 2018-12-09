Trump Org Employees Alleged To Obtain False Documents For Their Undocumented Workers At Trump Property

You may have heard the shocking news that "Individual 1" does not believe rules apply to him. This time the story involves his own golf club in New Jersey, Bedminster, where he employed...wait for it...undocumented immigrants! Recently, a few of them have bravely stepped forward, willing to identify themselves at the risk of being deported, to challenge their treatment and the humiliation to which their employer (and currently, the American taxpayers' employee) subjected them.

Their attorney, Anibal Romero, joined Alex Witt to discuss his clients' case and stories, and how they came to be employed by the most xenophobic "Individual 1" to ascend to the highest office in the land. Some of the information he provided, though, seemed to truly floor Alex Witt. They're alleging physical abuse, being coerced into doing work they didn't want to do, and being threatened with deportation. All of these are crimes, but what truly dropped Witt's jaw was the fact that the false documents the housekeepers got in order to obtain employment with the Trump Organization were provided by none other than employees of the Trump Organization.

Keep in mind, these are not workers on random parts of the grounds, or the kitchens in the catering department...these employees cleaned "Individual 1"'s residence, ironed his shorts, and changed his sheets. Not only that, they were present when he was visited by such higher-ups as John Kelly.

WITT: Two things here. You said claims of abuse. I want to know first of all, what kind of abuse, and secondly you're saying the trump organization, according to your client, at least two of them, provided these women with the false documents? ROMERO: Yes, that is something I think has not been covered quite extensively, but yes, in the case of Vicki and Sandra, someone from inside the trump organization helped them obtain these documents. WITT: Wait, how did that happen? They come forward and they say, "We want to hire you. Oh, guess what? You're undocumented? We'll give you the documentation?" To pass inspection, if you will? ROMERO: Right. In the case of Sandra, she was only required to provide two pictures, and they would get the documents for her. Once the documents were given to her, she was supposed to hand them over to a supervisor and told never to talk about that incident again. In the case of Vicki, her picture, green card photo was taken inside the golf club, and next day she was taken to a small town next to the golf club to pick up the documents.

Who's shocked? Raise your hand. That's what I thought.