When Does The Resistance End?

The British people had a word for surrender to fascism: "Never." (open thread)
By Frances Langum

From "Darkest Hour" (2017), Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) asks Britons in the tube about surrendering to fascist Germany, at a moment when an invasion was a real possibility.

They've got one word for him.

Never.

To which he replies, quoting Macauley:

Then out spake brave Horatius,
The Captain of the Gate:
"To every man upon this earth
Death cometh soon or late.
And how can man die better
Than facing fearful odds,
For the ashes of his fathers,
And the temples of his gods,

Open thread below...


