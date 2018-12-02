When Does The Resistance End?

From "Darkest Hour" (2017), Winston Churchill (Gary Oldman) asks Britons in the tube about surrendering to fascist Germany, at a moment when an invasion was a real possibility.

They've got one word for him.

Never.

To which he replies, quoting Macauley:

Then out spake brave Horatius,

The Captain of the Gate:

"To every man upon this earth

Death cometh soon or late.

And how can man die better

Than facing fearful odds,

For the ashes of his fathers,

And the temples of his gods,

Open thread below...