C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Aztec Camera

Scotsman Roddy Frame first came to the attention of music fans in America when the song "Oblivious" by his band Aztec Camera became a favorite on college radio station in 1983. He was 19 years old at the time.

His 2nd album, 1984's Knife, was produced by Mark Knophler of Dire Straits. The single from it, "All I Need Is Everything", didn't fare as well in North America but did do pretty well in other parts of the world.

Roddy continued to record under the Aztec Camera until 1995. In 1998, he released The North Star, the first album to come out under his own name.

Roddy turns 55 today.

What are you listening to tonight?