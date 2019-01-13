C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Ty Segall

In the last decade, 31 year old Ty Segall has released 15 albums under his own name. In 2018 alone, there were five.

Then there's the other projects he's been involved too such as GØGGS, Fuzz, the Traditional Fools, The CIA, The Peacers and more.

It's needless to say that he keeps himself busy. So what does he do in his down time? Well, last year it was recording an album of cover tunes. Titled Fudge Sandwich, the record features his take on songs John Lennon, Amon Düül II, Funkadelic and more including the one we're gonna hear tonight, a blown out and woolly take on the Spencer Davis Group's "I'm A Man."

What are you listening to tonight?