Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Ty Segall

I had my choice of druthers I'd rather be content
By Dale Merrill

In the last decade, 31 year old Ty Segall has released 15 albums under his own name. In 2018 alone, there were five.

Then there's the other projects he's been involved too such as GØGGS, Fuzz, the Traditional Fools, The CIA, The Peacers and more.

It's needless to say that he keeps himself busy. So what does he do in his down time? Well, last year it was recording an album of cover tunes. Titled Fudge Sandwich, the record features his take on songs John Lennon, Amon Düül II, Funkadelic and more including the one we're gonna hear tonight, a blown out and woolly take on the Spencer Davis Group's "I'm A Man."

What are you listening to tonight?


Fudge Sandwich
Fudge Sandwich
Price: $9.49
(As of 01/13/19 05:29 pm details)

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.