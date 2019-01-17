Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute

Colbert Takes On The Gillette 'Me Too' Ad

Gillette makes an ad suggesting men police toxic masculinity. Right wing media predictably goes nuts. Colbert gets laughs, and the brand gets yet another boost.
By Frances Langum

Colbert takes on the Gillette "Me Too" ad:

“There’s controversy in the world of advertising, folks. Gillette is drawing fire for a #MeToo-themed commercial that challenges ‘toxic masculinity.’ Wow, that sounds … cutting edge.” LATimes:

The company’s short film drew both praise from women’s groups and a backlash from men. As Colbert notes, one such man was “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, who said, “So let’s point out all the bad things you might say about men, put them into an ad, make men feel horrible, and then say, ‘Overpay for a razor.’”

“Wow, he really gets worked up about ads,” Colbert quipped, joking about what Kilmeade’s reaction might be to other directives. “‘Please drink responsibly? Oh, so now I’m not supposed to crash my car into a nursing home, stumble out and puke in the therapy pool? Thanks for the lecture, Mike’s Hard Lemonade!’”

Kilmeade wasn't even the worst take from Fox about the ad movie:

Open Thread below...


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.