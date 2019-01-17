Colbert takes on the Gillette "Me Too" ad:

“There’s controversy in the world of advertising, folks. Gillette is drawing fire for a #MeToo-themed commercial that challenges ‘toxic masculinity.’ Wow, that sounds … cutting edge.” LATimes:

The company’s short film drew both praise from women’s groups and a backlash from men. As Colbert notes, one such man was “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade, who said, “So let’s point out all the bad things you might say about men, put them into an ad, make men feel horrible, and then say, ‘Overpay for a razor.’”

“Wow, he really gets worked up about ads,” Colbert quipped, joking about what Kilmeade’s reaction might be to other directives. “‘Please drink responsibly? Oh, so now I’m not supposed to crash my car into a nursing home, stumble out and puke in the therapy pool? Thanks for the lecture, Mike’s Hard Lemonade!’”