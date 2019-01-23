Covington Catholic School Student Says Wearing Blackface Was Showing 'School Spirit'

Fox and Friends' Steve Doocy made believe the students from Covington Catholic HS were the real victims during his morning interview with two students since a video went viral and after doing everything he could to exonerate their behavior, Doocy asked about the time the students wore blackface at a basketball game.

Doocy was perplexed as to why reporters would look through prior videos of the school's events to determine what their past behavior. Doocy wanted to get to the bottom of one incident, a racist one.

"There was a pep rally where one of the members of the school body appeared to have blackface on. People even asked you to explain that," Doocy said.

“How do you explain that?” he asked.

Sam Schroder replied, “I’d just explain it as showing our school spirit.”

Say, what? Acting like racists shows school spirit? Any adult at their school would know using blackface hasn't been accepted since Al Jolson's days and they would understand that too.

He continued, “We had many themes, like nerd, business, white-out, blue-out, black-out, as you’ve seen in the video. Ever since have gone to CovCath we haven't been able to wear black paint because of the video, but I know the kids meant nothing by it."

These poor misunderstood youths can't wear blackface anymore because their racism was documented. Poor babies. And how does he know what those boys at that particular pep rally were doing or thinking since he was probably around ten years old at the time? Oh, right, the firm RunSwitch PR. was hired to clean up the mess.

These kids were obviously well-prepared before going on television. We've all been teenagers (although many of us haven't been to an exclusive all white boys Catholic school) and we all understand what jerkoff behavior a group of teens can get into without adult supervision. No matter how they try and spin it, they know what they did, and the adults at the school and on this trip are accountable for leaving these boys to act on their worst inclinations.

But then there's the racism. That's ingrained in the culture, and there's no excuse for it.

But as their PR firm would have you believe, they were just praying -- you know that's ridiculous.

Jodi Jacobson wrote a great article about the incident after watching at least five videos taken from the scene after A PR firm was called in to clean up this mess for the Kentucky Catholic school and the students.