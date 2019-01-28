Did Every Republican On Twitter Take A Stupid Pill This Weekend?

As one commenter noted to GOP Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, "God bless u all 4 being republicans in broad daylight daily!"
Under @realDonaldTrump, our economy is finally working for ALL Americans.
Here's a 10-year challenge you haven't seen before... pic.twitter.com/AcExdVpIu2
— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 26, 2019
We haven’t seen this before because no one else was willing to make such a stupid argument.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 26, 2019
And then there's this one:
Democrats have held our government hostage for weeks, but thanks to President @realDonaldTrump's leadership, the government will reopen and federal workers will be paid in the next few days.
— GOP (@GOP) January 26, 2019
This must be an automated bullshit app printing this crap. You have Trump. So sorry for you.
— lynda (@crazyfamilyomg) January 27, 2019
This is the signifying tweet that not only trump and his inner circle are lying conmen, but the entire GOP is his henchmen. I hope this GOP tweet is used as more proof how our country has been corrupted and taken over by something illegal and sinister.
— Brad Reason 🌊 (@BradReason) January 27, 2019
— 🐝Uhwut (@R333333N0) January 26, 2019
And guess who climbed out of her hidey hole!!!
Alyssa Milano Tries To Prove She's Smart, Fails Miserably https://t.co/BCHHeBWeN7
— Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 27, 2019
That is utterly hysterical coming from someone who couldn't even name a paper or magazines you read. You can put lipstick on a pig, but that pig will still be more brilliant than you. Dude, you are so irrelevant
— Lisa M La résistance (@LisaMarieChamp3) January 28, 2019
Don't you have a family brawl to break up or something?
— (((Dawggirl))) (@MelissaRabb1) January 28, 2019
I can see your irrelevancy from my house.
— Adam Mincks (@RufusOverYrHead) January 28, 2019
