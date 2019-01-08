Don Lemon Tallies Up Sarah Sanders' Big Lies For Posterity

CNN host Don Lemon was on fire Monday night, burning the lies of the Trump administration as his overarching theme. Here, he takes Sarah Sanders down, one lie at a time.

The more soft-spoken Don Lemon gets, the hotter he burns. He used that gift to great advantage Monday night as he spent the entire hour calling Trump and his minions out for their lying ways. It could be a feature he runs every night, except that it took up the entire first hour of his show and on a day when there was no press briefing, even.

Here are the lies Lemon took upon himself to debunk. First, her latest whopper about terrorists coming across the southern border, which even Chris Wallace could not abide.

That was just the warm-up. He moved on to Sanders repeating the lie that Trump didn't know Stormy Daniels was paid hush money (YEP! That was a whopper, indeed.)

"So we know that's not true, and investigators know too," said Lemon. "According to court documents, Michael Cohen illegally made the payment to Stormy Daniels acting in coordination with and at the direction of Individual 1. Individual 1 is Donald Trump."

See? Look how easy that was. So, so easy to state some facts instead of lying about it.

Next, Lemon tackled Trump and Sanders' lie that President Obama tapped Donald Trump while he was in Trump Tower. He put that one away, too, while reminding viewers that the DOJ and FBI still have to get warrants for wiretaps, and none were obtained.

Spreading the last of the icing on the cake, Lemon pointed out that Sanders told reporters she wanted to be remembered as "transparent and honest."

" Is that how you're going to remember her?" Lemon asked, fading to commercial.

Not me? Anyone?