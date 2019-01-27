Fox's Jeanine Pirro Attacks Mueller For Supposedly Tipping Off CNN On Stone Arrest

Fox's so-called "judge" and Trump cheerleader Jeanine Pirro was terribly upset about the way the FBI arrested Roger Stone this Friday, and she was particularly angry with the fact that CNN was there to film it, and accused Robert Mueller, without evidence, of calling the network and alerting them that the arrest was about to take place.
This has become a favorite talking point of conservative pundits who seem to think that this confirms the Deep State conspiracies of mainstream media and law enforcement being out to get Donald Trump, though it takes several logic leaps to get there. Officially, CNN has denied any alerts, crediting journalist David Shortell with putting together indictments and FBI activity in Stone's hometown of Ft. Lauderdale together to be in the right place at the right time.
Pirro also continued the Fox bizarro world defense that Stone is only guilty of a "process crime," and apparently, in Fox upside-down-land, lying to Congress is perfectly acceptable because other people have done it. She also lied and accused Clinton of lying to Congress, but conveniently failed to give any specifics about just what lies she supposedly told.
I hate to break it to Pirro, but she's about the last person that should be carrying on about someone lying every time their lips are moving. That's what you and the rest of the propagandists on your network do day in and day out.
Rough transcript:
PIRRO: Not a great weekend for Roger Stone whose over the top arrest yesterday morning is the subject of my second opening statement tonight.
So the Mueller team gets an indictment against Roger Stone who is represented by an attorney, but instead of notifying the attorney and requesting he bring his client in for arraignment —standard protocol in cases like Stone's, the Mueller team decides instead on gestapo tactics.↓ Story continues below ↓
While still dark, and well before dawn, twenty nine armed FBI agents and a SWAT team, donning large shoulder weapons, body armor, a fatigues and tactical vests arrive at Stone's home. Seventeen vehicles including armored trucks, lights flashing, a bullhorn, they begin banging on Stone's home yelling, FBI, open the door!
The only people home were Stone, his wife, and their dog, and, lo and behold, CNN is there cameras in tow, waiting with the FBI for an hour waiting for it all to start. Now why would they be there? Especially when the FBI considers this dangerous enough to have SWAT eams and guns drawn?
[...]
Unusual grand jury activity? Hey, grand juries meet in secret. What do you know about the activity of the grand jury? What do you know about when they meet or if their schedules change? Does all unusual grand jury activity suggest indictments are being handed up?
Admit it! You had a call from them! You're not kidding anybody! And it's a crime for whomever alerted you to alert you! Although I suspect Mueller won't give a damn.
Now, a lot of people commented on Mueller's request for an early-morning takedown. Let me be clear, I'm not one of those commentators. I did this for a living. For thirty years my police squad worked with the FBI, DEA, state police and local law enforcement. When we needed help in arresting or seizing evidence in a potentially dangerous situation where the individual was dangerous or a flight risk.
What the Mueller team did was not only laughable, it was embarrassing to everyone in law enforcement! Waking a couple up predawn is chaotic enough. But when the wife is deaf, a directive to her by someone with a gun drawn when she cannot hear the directive is a catastrophe waiting to happen!
This show was put on to embarrass and intimidate Stone. He wasn't a flight risk and he had no guns. His passport was expired or just about to expire. Mueller's intent was to poison the jury pool to make Stone seem like public enemy number one.
And his indictment isn't even for a violent crime! It has nothing to do with Russia or collusion! It's a process crime. You keep asking the same questions over and over and over hoping there will be a mistake, and when there is, you indict.
The president is right. Stone lying to Congress? Jim Comey lied to Congress! John Brennan lied to Congress!Clapper and dear Hillary, that woman lied every time she opened her mouth!
Need I go on? Roger stone is charged with crimes after the fact that involve procedure. The only reason Huma Abedin , Cheryl Mills, Bryan Pagliano and the whole gang surrounding and protecting Hillary are not charged with process crimes is because Jim Comey, who himself should be indicted never bothered to investigate. God help America.
