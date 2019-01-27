Fox's Jeanine Pirro Attacks Mueller For Supposedly Tipping Off CNN On Stone Arrest

Fox's so-called "judge" and Trump cheerleader Jeanine Pirro was terribly upset about the way the FBI arrested Roger Stone this Friday, and she was particularly angry with the fact that CNN was there to film it, and accused Robert Mueller, without evidence, of calling the network and alerting them that the arrest was about to take place.

This has become a favorite talking point of conservative pundits who seem to think that this confirms the Deep State conspiracies of mainstream media and law enforcement being out to get Donald Trump, though it takes several logic leaps to get there. Officially, CNN has denied any alerts, crediting journalist David Shortell with putting together indictments and FBI activity in Stone's hometown of Ft. Lauderdale together to be in the right place at the right time.

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

Pirro also continued the Fox bizarro world defense that Stone is only guilty of a "process crime," and apparently, in Fox upside-down-land, lying to Congress is perfectly acceptable because other people have done it. She also lied and accused Clinton of lying to Congress, but conveniently failed to give any specifics about just what lies she supposedly told.

I hate to break it to Pirro, but she's about the last person that should be carrying on about someone lying every time their lips are moving. That's what you and the rest of the propagandists on your network do day in and day out.

Rough transcript: