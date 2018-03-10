Former Trump Aide Nunberg Changes His Tune On Mueller Investigation: Not A 'Witch Hunt'

Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg finally made his way in front of a grand jury in the Mueller investigation, and he's changed his tune again on whether it's a "witch hunt" or not, but he's not done playing the victim card, as was evident during his interview with ABC News this Saturday.

Nunberg is still terribly worried about the fate of his mentor, Roger Stone, and again said that Stone is a subject of the investigation.

Five and a half hours after testifying before a grand jury in the Russia probe, a former political adviser to Donald Trump told ABC News exclusively that he believes the investigation is “warranted.” “No, I don't think it's a witch hunt,” Sam Nunberg told ABC News. “It's warranted because there's a lot there and that's the sad truth.” He added, “I don't believe it leads to the president.” Instead, Nunberg said he believes that many in his inner circle may face legal trouble, including his own mentor and former Trump campaign aide, Roger Stone. “I'm very worried about him,” Nunberg said. “He's certainly at least the subject of this investigation, in the very least he's a subject.” Stone has testified before congressional investigators in the Russia probe, and told ABC News that he would expect Mueller’s team to ask him for documents or emails. But, he said, he had “no knowledge or involvement in Russian collusion or any other inappropriate act.”

Nunberg also attempted to explain his bizarre round of interviews last week: