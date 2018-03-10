Former Trump Aide Nunberg Changes His Tune On Mueller Investigation: Not A 'Witch Hunt'
Former Trump campaign aide Sam Nunberg finally made his way in front of a grand jury in the Mueller investigation, and he's changed his tune again on whether it's a "witch hunt" or not, but he's not done playing the victim card, as was evident during his interview with ABC News this Saturday.
Nunberg is still terribly worried about the fate of his mentor, Roger Stone, and again said that Stone is a subject of the investigation.
Five and a half hours after testifying before a grand jury in the Russia probe, a former political adviser to Donald Trump told ABC News exclusively that he believes the investigation is “warranted.”
“No, I don't think it's a witch hunt,” Sam Nunberg told ABC News. “It's warranted because there's a lot there and that's the sad truth.”
He added, “I don't believe it leads to the president.”
Instead, Nunberg said he believes that many in his inner circle may face legal trouble, including his own mentor and former Trump campaign aide, Roger Stone.
“I'm very worried about him,” Nunberg said. “He's certainly at least the subject of this investigation, in the very least he's a subject.”
Stone has testified before congressional investigators in the Russia probe, and told ABC News that he would expect Mueller’s team to ask him for documents or emails. But, he said, he had “no knowledge or involvement in Russian collusion or any other inappropriate act.”
Nunberg also attempted to explain his bizarre round of interviews last week:
On Monday, Nunberg made headlines for announcing his intention to defy the special counsel’s subpoena in a series of cable news and newspaper interviews.
"Let him arrest me," Nunberg told the Washington Post, referring to the special counsel, Robert Mueller. "Mr. Mueller should understand I am not going in on Friday."
But he told ABC News this was all “for show.”
“They said it was a media meltdown. I felt I melted down the media,” Nunberg said in an interview with ABC News on Friday. “I felt it was a good game… And if you want to know the truth it’s kind of therapeutic too.”↓ Story continues below ↓
He did admit that the performance was partially due to the pressure of testifying in the special counsel’s probe.
“I wanted to show what this independent counsel, this independent investigation does to people like me,” Nunberg said. “I'm collateral damage in this independent special investigation.”
By Friday, however, Nunberg had changed course and ultimately cooperated with Mueller’s subpoena, testifying for more than five hours before a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C.
Nunberg said he was always going to comply with the law and added, “I’m an attorney”.
It's unclear what exactly Nunberg testified about before the grand jury. He declined to publicly elaborate on what prosecutors wanted to know, saying he “got into enough trouble this week” already.
Comments