Sam Nunberg Gives INSANE Live Interview: 'Trump Might Have Done Something With Russia'

If you didn't see Sam Nunberg's live interview with Katy Tur on MSNBC just now, you are in luck, because we have the video and transcript.

To put it mildly, it was bananas. Off his rocker. Rambling, Just...insane.

In part two of the interview, Nunberg told Katy Tur, "I think [Trump] may have done something during the election. But I don't know that for sure."

Hmmm.

The transcript for the video above follows. The remaining transcript which corresponds to the video (Part 2) at the bottom is here (PDF).

NUNBERG: what the sent me was absolutely ridiculous. they wanted every single e-mail I had with Roger Stone and with Steve Bannon. Why should I hand them e-mails from November 1st, 2015? I was thinking about this today, Katy, I was preparing it. Should I spend 50 hours going over all my e-mails with Roger and with Steve Bannon? And then they wanted e-mails that I had with Hope Hicks, with Corey Lewandowski. Are you giving me a break? it's ridiculous.

TUR: This is the special counsel. he's investigating Donald Trump --

NUNBERG: You know what -- you know what -- Mr. Mueller --

TUR: But you sat with him a week ago, or a week and a half ago, and did that make you change your opinion of this investigation, that you don't want to cooperate?

NUNBERG: I'm not going to cooperate when they want me to have -- when they want me to come in to a grand jury, for them to insinuate that Roger Stone was colluding with Julian Assange. Roger is my mentor. Roger is like family to me. I'm not going to do it.

TUR: What has happened in the last 24 hours that's made you --

NUNBERG: I'm not --

TUR: -- change your mind on this?

NUNBERG: When I was going over everything today, when I looked back at the subpoena, this is ridiculous. It was absolutely ridiculous. and you know what? I'm not a fan of Donald Trump, as you well know. Katy, do you know that?

↓ Story continues below ↓

TUR: You've said it.

NUNBERG: I'm not a fan of his. he treated Roger and me very badly and he screwed us over during the campaign. But you know, here, when I get a subpoena like this, Roger's right, it's a witch hunt -- i mean, Mr. Trump's right. It's a witch hunt. The President's right. It's a witch hunt. And I'm not going to cooperate!

Why do I have to spend 80 hours going over my e-mails that I've had with Steve Bannon and with Roger, need to see my e-mails when I send Roger and Steve clips and we talk about how much we hate people?

TUR: Sam, you were on the campaign early on. you were there when Donald Trump was deciding to announce he wanted to run for President.

NUNBERG: Donald Trump did not collude with the Russians! It is the biggest joke, to ever think Donald Trump colluded with the Russians. I can tell you, Donald Trump, when he was involved in conservative politics, did not halt his business, okay? Donald Trump did not want to attack Hillary Clinton early on in the campaign. He only wanted to attack Jeb Bush, because it wasn't going to be -- it wasn't going to be good for him, and had he not won the primary, he was probably going to endorse Hillary Clinton.

TUR: Sam, you were on this campaign --

NUNBERG: I am not going to go over my e-mails, I'm not going to spend 80 hours because a bunch of FBI agents and a bunch of U.S. Attorneys want me to -- to harass me. and you know, here's the thing. they've gone over -- they've already bankrupted people, Katy. they've bankrupted other people with this. You know, Sean Spicer has big legal bills. Josh Eaffaele has big legal bills.

TUR: Hold on. hold on, Sam. You were on our air, on MSNBC just last week, saying the Russia investigation was not a waste of time. that this was not a waste of taxpayer money.

NUNBERG: It's a waste of time --

TUR: You were adamant about that. so what was changed, Sam, in the last 24 hours, or last week when you decided to do this?

NUNBERG: When I got the subpoena, it was ridiculous to me. The subpoena is absolutely ridiculous. Why should I hand them over every e-mail I've had with Steve Bannon or Roger Stone since November? And you know what -- since November of 2015 -- since November of 2015! Give me a break!

TUR: Sam, what about those who might look at this and say, You something to hide? Or there's something that you don't want to reveal because now you're saying you're not going to cooperate. What if people looks suspicious?

NUNBERG: Let them think what they want. Let them think what they want. You know, I'm the first person to go out here and say "I'm not cooperating", because it's absolutely ridiculous what they want from me. Katy, should I spend 80 hours going over e-mails? That I've had with Steve Bannon and Donald -- and Roger Stone?

TUR: If you're going to defy a grand jury subpoena, are you worried about being in held of contempt of court?

NUNBERG: Let's see what Mr. Mueller does.

TUR: Are you worried about getting arrested?

NUNBERG: I think it would be funny if they arrested me.

TUR: If you're held in contempt of court, wouldn't you have higher legal bills?

NUNBERG: I think it would be really, really funny that they wanted to arrest me because I didn't want to spend 80 hours going over e-mails that I had with Steve Bannon and Roger Stone.

TUR: Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Hope Hicks, who else is on the list of e-mails that they want from you?

NUNBERG: oh, Katy, did I ever communicate with Carter Page? Do you think I communicated with Corey Lewandowski? After November 1st, 2015? I mean, Corey was the one who screwed me over and got me fired from the campaign.