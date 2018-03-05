Erin Burnett Confronts Sam Nunberg: 'I Have Smelled Alcohol On Your Breath'

All day long, there is a question in the air which isn't asked: What drugs is Sam Nunberg taking right now? Because something is just not right with this guy and the fact that he's comfortable dissembling across cable and radio networks today over a fairly routine subpoena from Robert Mueller.

Erin Burnett finally went there. "You're sitting very close to me," she said. "We talked earlier about what people in the White House were saying to you -- talking about whether you were drinking or on drugs."

Dropping the card on the table, she continued, "Talking to you, I have smelled alcohol on your breath."

After a pause, Nunberg told her, "I have not had a drink."

Surprised, Burnett pressed in. "You haven't had a drink? Because it is the talk out there. I know it's awkward. Let me give you the question. No you haven't had a drink."

"My answer is no," Nunberg insisted.

"Anything else?" she asked.

"No."

"No."

"No. Besides my meds," he remembered.

"Okay."

"Anti-depressants," he admitted.

I think he's lying to her. His behavior has been ridiculous, erratic and irrational. You make the call.