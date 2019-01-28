Glenn Kirschner: Bigger Conspiracy Indictment 'Coming Down The Pike'

Joe Scarborough asked former U.S. attorney Glenn Kirschner for his take on the Stone indictment.

"Give us the headline, give us the big idea, give us the holding. What matters most about the indictments against Roger Stone?" he said.

"So, Joe, here's what matters most as I have read and reread this indictment. I've been carrying it around since it came out. Have indictment, will travel," Kirschner said.

"I keep looking for the conspiracy charge, because this is a conspiracy indictment. When we prosecute sort of what we call standalone cases, and Roger Stone at this moment looks like a standalone case because he's the only one charged in this indictment. And we have, for example, a witness-tampering charge, here's how that indictment would read. It would say something like, 'On January 1st, 2019 in the District of Columbia defendant John Q. Public tampered with a witness by attempting to impede his truthful testimony before an official proceeding.'

"That's not what this indictment is. This indictment reads like a conspiracy indictment and it names other potential co-conspirators, co-conspirators to come. It's Assange, it's Corsi, it's Randy Credico and importantly, it's darn near senior Trump campaign officials who participated in what seems to be a two-way street of information flow -- not just passively receiving information from Roger Stone about Wikileaks, but pushing him to find out more.

"So I don't -- I don't even need to put my glasses on at this point to see the bigger conspiracy indictment coming down the pike."