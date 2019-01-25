Sarah Sanders Goes Full Pee Wee Herman: Says CNN Guilty Of Collusion

In a weird exchange on CNN's New Day, after Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked if she was aware that Roger Stone may have been directed by a senior campaign official to contact Wikileaks, his Press Secretary asked if CNN was guilty of collusion for investigating the Wikileaks story.

Huh? My words exactly.

CNN's John Berman brought on Sanders to discuss the forced federal government shutdown before the news of the Stone arrest happened so she was not able to prepare her talking points properly and the CNN host acknowledged that point.

Sanders was a member of the Trump campaign before she was made the WH press secretary and Berman asked some pointed questions.

As the interview began, Sanders immediately pivoted to Hillary Clinton (just because), asking if she was going to be held to the same standards as Roger Stone. She then said his charges had nothing to do with Trump.

Berman asked, "You were a member of the Trump campaign during this time frame. Were you aware of the effort to get in touch with Wikileaks through Roger Stone during this time period, June and July of 2016?"

Sanders replied, "I was a member of the campaign which is why I know there was -- as I have said, a dozen times as the president has said probably hundreds of times there was no collusion, there was no wrongdoing by the president."

She continued, "What I also know is that outlets just like yours, CNN spent a significant time not only looking for information on Wikileaks but also reporting on it. Does that mean CNN is guilty of collusion?"

Say, what?

Sanders' defense sounded like something out of a Pee Wee Herman movie.

Sanders said, "The charges brought against Mr. Stone have nothing to do with the president. That's what I'm cleaI on and that's what i can tell you today."

"Again, I think those same questions that you are asking you could ask any of the number of people you work with, John. CNN reached out looking for information," Huckabee Sanders said.

She said she had no idea this arrest was going to be made.

Berman said, "This is the sixth individual connected to the president either through the Trump organization or the Trump campaign that has now been charged in the Mueller investigation. That's a lot of people, Sarah."

She laughed.

"Yeah. all on things that again have nothing to do with the president. Just because they had some association with the president at some point doesn't mean things they did in their private lives and personal lives that may or may not have been right or wrong, that doesn't he anything to do with the president," she said.

I tweeted this out after watching this exchange.

@PressSec making the case to @JohnBerman on @CNNPolitics

that even though Tessio, Clemenza, Sonny and Tom Hagen were all indicted, it had nothing to do with Vito. — JohnAmato (@JohnAmato) January 25, 2019

She then tried to misstate the special counsel's mission. When Berman corrected her, she fell back into her "Trump has been tougher on Russia than anybody" spiel.

Not a good day to be Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Donald Trump.

