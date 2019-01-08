Late Night Comedians Return To Slam Trump, Shutdown

The late-night comedy hosts are back from Christmas break and boy do we need them.

Above, Stephen Colbert denounced his own network, CBS, for airing Trump's lies tonight.

My network will be carrying Trump’s Wall speech live. So at 9pm Tuesday, tune into CBS to See B.S. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 8, 2019

He also made a Game of Thrones reference: "I can understand why Trump loves that Game of Thrones wall, because the only walkers who got through were white."

Seth Meyers also denounced the networks for airing Trump's lies:

“First of all, just because Trump wants to address the nation doesn’t mean networks should air it,” Meyers said. “Otherwise, they’re just passing on his lies unfiltered. They should either reject him outright, or if he insists on speaking in primetime, make him do it as a contestant on The Masked Singer.”

James Corden noted that since Trump sits on a couch all day tweeting he's basically unemployed. (We wish.)

Trevor Noah, still dealing with having lost his voice, has fun with a phone voice synthesizer at Trump's expense:

And perhaps most laugh-out-loud of all, Jimmy Kimmel makes a "commitment to truth" that is just hilarious.