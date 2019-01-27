Marco Rubio Warns Trump Using National Emergency For His 'Wall' A 'Terrible Idea'

While the shutdown is technically over, the government is only scheduled to stay open for three additional weeks before it will shut down again. Now most people in DC struggling to predict normal behavior from this White House believe that Donald Trump doesn't have the stomach to take the bad press and lower approval ratings that a second shutdown over his mythical wall would engender.
But his Adderall-addled brain has fixated on that wall as a symbol of his presidency. He NEEDS that wall. "Acting" WH Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney suggested that Trump will build his wall, "with or without congress."
But Republican Senator Marco Rubio thinks that's a 'terrible idea,' long and protracted court fight aside, because it's setting a dangerous precedent for when the Democratic Party regains the White House.
Because, think about it, if Donald Trump decides that border security is an emergency--it's not, it's a humanitarian crisis of his making--then let's imagine what Democrats can declare with credibility an emergency:
- Climate Change: [M]ounting scientific evidence has led experts to conclude that climate change presents “the biggest global health threat of the 21st century”. A recent study demonstrated that there are 467 different pathways by which human health, water, food, economy, infrastructure and security have already been impacted by climate hazards.
- Gun Control: Guns are the second-leading cause of death of children and teens in the United States, after motor vehicle crashes. In 2016, the most recent year for which data are available, they killed nearly 3150 people aged 1 to 19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta. Cancer killed about 1850. But this year, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland, spent $486 million researching pediatric cancer and $4.4 million studying children and guns, according to its RePORTER database.
- Toxic White Masculinity and Domestic Violence: For the first time ever, the American Psychological Association has issued guidelines to help psychologists working with men and boys. The new guidelines say that more than 40 years of research shows that “traditional masculinity” is psychologically damaging, and that socializing boys to suppress their emotions can harm mental health. According to the guidelines, traditional masculinity ideology includes emphasis on “anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence.” Men commit 90 percent of homicides in the United States and represent 77 percent of homicide victims. They are also by far more likely than women to attempt suicide, and their life expectancy is 4.9 years shorter than women’s, according to the APA. The association also says that boys are far more likely to be diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder than girls, and they face harsher punishments in school—especially boys of color. The APA took into account that for decades psychology primarily focused on white men, but maintains that something remains amiss for men in America.
- Income Inequality: Dear Davos delegates, [..] You enabled the nationalism that threatens our societies. You stiffed so many of us. You fought for rules that let you steal the future from our children. You pushed for monopolies and “double Dutch with an Irish sandwich” tax maneuvers and austerity and deregulation. People got angry, and some of them voted for hell. And who benefited? You again. Because instead of following their anger up to the summit where you gather, the enraged were goaded, sometimes by your fellow plutocrats, into punching downward and turning on the most vulnerable.
- Voter suppression and election interference
- The danger posed by mis- and dis-information regularly forwarded from Fox News and its cozy relationship with the Republican Party and Vladimir Putin
- The rise of a new Neo-Nazi right.
I mean, I'm not a lawyer, but I could argue any and all of these are much more urgent issues with which we need to deal over undocumented immigrants.
So maybe it's time for Trump to listen to "Little" Marco and not even consider using emergency measures. Because that's a precedent I PROMISE we Democrats will be happy to use.
