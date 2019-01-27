Marco Rubio Warns Trump Using National Emergency For His 'Wall' A 'Terrible Idea'

While the shutdown is technically over, the government is only scheduled to stay open for three additional weeks before it will shut down again. Now most people in DC struggling to predict normal behavior from this White House believe that Donald Trump doesn't have the stomach to take the bad press and lower approval ratings that a second shutdown over his mythical wall would engender.

But his Adderall-addled brain has fixated on that wall as a symbol of his presidency. He NEEDS that wall. "Acting" WH Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney suggested that Trump will build his wall, "with or without congress."

But Republican Senator Marco Rubio thinks that's a 'terrible idea,' long and protracted court fight aside, because it's setting a dangerous precedent for when the Democratic Party regains the White House.

Because, think about it, if Donald Trump decides that border security is an emergency--it's not, it's a humanitarian crisis of his making--then let's imagine what Democrats can declare with credibility an emergency:

I mean, I'm not a lawyer, but I could argue any and all of these are much more urgent issues with which we need to deal over undocumented immigrants.

So maybe it's time for Trump to listen to "Little" Marco and not even consider using emergency measures. Because that's a precedent I PROMISE we Democrats will be happy to use.